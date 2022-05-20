Airtel Africa, said its subsidiary SmartCash Payment Service Bank Limited has commenced operations in Nigeria.

Services will initially be available at selected retail touchpoints, and operations will be expanded gradually across the country over the next few months.

The chief executive officer of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, said: “I am very excited to announce our commencement of operations for financial services in Nigeria through SmartCash PSB.

“This is the beginning of our journey to revolutionise the financial services landscape in the country. To help further digitise the economy, and most importantly to help bank the unbanked by reaching the millions of Nigerians who do not currently have access to financial services by delivering current and savings accounts, payment and remittance services, debit and prepayment cards and more sophisticated services.”

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.