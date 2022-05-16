Airtel Africa Plc has posted a growth of 82 per cent hence, recording $755 million in its profit after tax for its financial year ended March 31, 2022.

The board also recommended a final dividend of three cents per share, making total full year, 2022 dividends to five cents per share.

The communication company’s results released on the Nigerian Exchange revealed that revenue grew by 20.6 per cent for the year to $4,714 million, and 17.8 per cent for Q4, 2022. Constant currency underlying revenue grew 23.3 per cent for the year and 19.1 per cent in Q4.

Constant currency underlying revenue growth was strong in all regions: Nigeria up 27.7 per cent, East Africa up 22.7 per cent and Francophone Africa up 17.2 per cent; and across all key services, with revenue in Voice up 15.4 per cent, Data up 34.6 per cent and Mobile Money up 34.9 per cent.

Underlying EBITDA of $2,311 million, grew by 29.0 per cent in reported currency, while underlying EBITDA margin of 49.0 per cent, increased by 294 basis points.

Operating profit grew by 37.2 per cent to $1,535 million in reported currency. Profit after tax rose by 82.0 per cent to $755 million, while earning per share stood at 16.8 cents, an increase of 86.5 per cent.

Customer base increased by 8.7 per cent to 128.4 million, with increased penetration across mobile data (customer base up 15.2 per cent) and mobile money services (customer base up 20.7 per cent).

Speaking on the company’s performance, chief executive officer of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya said: “this is another strong set of results for Airtel Africa, demonstrating our solid execution as we continue to enrich the lives of a growing number of people through leveraging the sizeable opportunity to promote digital and financial inclusion across our markets.

“We have delivered strong double-digit growth in revenues across all our regions and all our key services, with improving margins driven by strong cost control, and expanding cash generation which is enabling us to continue to invest in our network and services and expand our distribution, as well as strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our returns to shareholders.”

He added that “We have successfully executed on a number of strategic initiatives in the year, with tower sales completed in four countries, $550 million of minority investments secured for our mobile money business and a successful buyout of minorities in our Nigerian operation.”

Receipt last month of a full PSB licence in Nigeria will help us to accelerate financial inclusion in the territory and drive our mobile money business even faster.

“While the fundamentals of our six-pillar growth strategy remain unchanged, we are looking to accelerate our performance through a greater focus on digitalisation and we have underpinned our strategic pillars with our sustainability ambition