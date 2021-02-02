BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Airtel Africa has posted a revenue growth of 13.8 per cent for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

In its financial results published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the telco company’s revenue grew to $2.870 billion from $2.522 billion in Q3, 2019.

Reviewing the Company’s result showed that operating profit went up by 21.8 per cent to $800 million as against $657 million in 2019. Meanwhile, profit after tax dropped by 21.1 per cent from $331 million in 2019 to $261 million in 2020, which is largely due to one-off items incurred in the same period in the prior year.

Speaking on the company’s performance, the chief executive officer of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava, said, “Our nine-month performance reflects both the resilience of our business model through the COVID-19 pandemic and for the last six months, a continued improvement in our execution and performance as lockdown restrictions have eased across our countries of operation.”

He stated that the results demonstrated accelerated growth in both revenue and underlying EBITDA in constant currency to 22.8 per cent and 28.3 per cent respectively.

According to Mandava, this is due to our continued delivery of strong customer growth in Q3, despite the introduction mid-December of additional customer registration requirements in Nigeria.

“This has meant a temporary halt to the ability of all operators in the country to onboard new customers. But we are working closely with the government to ensure that all our subscribers provide their valid National Identification Numbers (NINs) and update their SIM registration records, such that disruption is minimised,” he stressed.

He stated further that, “While the COVID-19 pandemic has had little impact on our most recent quarter, we remain vigilant about the recent news flow around new strains of the virus and further actions by governments to minimise contagion in our countries of operation.

“The opportunities for sustainable profitable growth from our underpenetrated markets for both mobile and mobile money services remain hugely attractive, and we are confident of continuing to deliver on our growth strategy.”