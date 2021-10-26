Airtel Nigeria has been rated the fastest network in the telecom broadband category.

This rating was made public recently by Ookla, a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology.

According to Ookla’s latest Q3 2021 market report on the state of Nigeria’s mobile and fixed networks, Airtel Nigeria has a speed of 33.43, thus, making it the fastest among broadband networks available in the country, a 17 per cent growth rate from the numbers it recorded in the first half of 2021.

The report stated that the figures show steady, significant growth from the 27.18 it recorded in the first quarter of 2021 and the 28.82 speed score recorded in the second quarter of the same year.

Coming second as fastest network speed in this report is MTN Nigeria. The yellow network recorded a speed score rating of 18.70, 25.87 and 26.15 for the first, second and third quarters, respectively. Other telecom brands in the Nigerian market, Glo and 9mobile recorded speed score ratings as low as 11.72 and 10.21 respectively.

The report said Airtel speed score can be attributed to data consumption by its subscribers, adding that in Q1 2021, its data revenue soared by 26 per cent to hit $152 million up from $120 million, accounting for about 35.4 per cent of total revenue in the year.

tion per user also rose from 1.9 GB per month to 3.2 GB per month, it said.

Rating the consistency score, the report said, Airtel overtook MTN to become the broadband with the highest consistency score on mobile, as the broadband recorded 89.4 per cent consistency score compared to its closest competitor MTN that had 82.7 per cent.