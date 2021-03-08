By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH,

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day, the W Initiative of Access Bank Plc has announced that its International Women’s Day Fireside Chat will hold on Thursday, March 11th 2021.

The Fireside chat is themed: ‘Take the Center Stage: Speak Up!’. Through the event, the Bank seeks to analyse and offer solutions to how women can maintain assertiveness in the workplace, own their voice as well as identify and handle imposter syndrome. Other conversation areas include the importance of flexible work environments in encouraging engagement and retention for women in the workplace and leveraging intersectionality in the workplace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the event, the Group Head, W Initiative at Access Bank, Ayona Trimnell, stressed the need for “increased discussions about real challenges that affect women in the workplace.”

“The peculiarities of the global community today means that we are awakened to the successes women can achieve given the right systems and platforms for expression. We are also aware of the gaps and stereotypes that need to be challenged if we are to achieve the ultimate goal of this month’s commemoration – gender balance and equality.

Women daily are seen through the lens of stereotypes that exist in the society, marketplace, in the government, corporate organisations, to name a few. Hence to achieve our objectives as women, we need to champion conversations that will cause changes in the various spheres of the society. At Access Bank, we do not only support women but also promote safe spaces for conversations that will further improve lives and the forthcoming Fireside chat is a testament to this fact. We look forward to hosting remarkable women across all walks of life to discuss the best way to chart a course for change”, she concluded.

Amongst the confirmed speakers and panelists for the event are Aisha Ahmad, CFA, Deputy Governor, FSS, CBN; Dr Dere Awosika, Chairman, Access Bank Plc.; Pearl Uzokwe, Director for Governance & Sustainability, Sahara Group Limited; Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director, Guinness; Rabi Adetoro, Senior Manager, Talent and Career Management, MTN Nigeria, and Folake Adeniyi Adeleye, Int’l HR Leader, Certified Executive Coach, Founder, Coachivate.

Interested participants can join the virtual conversation at 11am on March 11, 2021 using the link: https://thewcommunity.com/international-womens-day-2021/