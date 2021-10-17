The chairman of the Better Life Programme for African Rural Women (BLPARW), Aisha Babangida, has advocated the need for non-governmental organisations in the country to synergise so as to adequately empower women and girl children in the country.

Aisha stressed the need for synergy and unity saying ‘’it doesn’t make sense if NGOs are doing separate things without getting desired results and not creating impact.’’

Aisha made this call yesterday in Abuja during an occasion organised by BLPARW to premiere a fifteen-minute film title: “Her Majesty” designed to chronicle and amplify the struggles, challenges, and contributions of the Nigerian Rural Woman in observance of the United Nations International Day of Rural Women themed: ‘’Rural Women Rise and Claim Your Basic Right to Sustainable Development’’.

On efforts to change the fortunes of the women, she said BLPARW is connecting with the women, training them, and ensuring they have skills and tools for their businesses so as to provide additional sources of income for them.

‘’We are also in partnership with banks that will give them grants and loans at zero interest.’’

On her part, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen called on women to support the enrollment and completion of the education of girl children.

Tallen decried that Nigerian rural women and girl child face threats, ranging from domestic violence, sexual harassment, traditional and harmful practices, fear of intimidation, limited access to training facilities, education, malnutrition, and lack of health care facilities.

‘’If each of us here adopts a strategy of educating a girl child it will go a long way as the government cannot do everything,’’ she added.