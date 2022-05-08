Still largely marginalised in political representation, a growing number of women are showing interest in running for executive positions, particularly the seats of president and state governor.

Under pressure to embrace the option of consensus, some of the women are resisting the effort to force them out of the race, supposedly for more qualified men.

A number of women are also setting their sights on being running mates in the contests for president and governor in some states.

First Lady Aisha Buhari had recently appealed to the top presidential contenders in the two main political parties to pick women as their running mates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Mrs Buhari has been a consistent advocate for increased women participation in politics and unsuccessfully pushed for constitutional changes that would reserve a third of seats in the National Assembly for women.

Her pleas may, however, have fallen on deaf ears with women seeking far less than what the First Lady had asked for, particularly those in the race to be governor, being squeezed out.

States where women are braving the odds to run for governor include Adamawa (the home state of the First Lady), Ekiti, Rivers, Kaduna and Cross River.

Ahead of party primaries, the only female governorship aspirant in Adamawa state on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) and Senator representing Adamawa Central in the National Assembly, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, has debunked rumours that she has stepped down.

The lawmaker made the clarification while addressing delegates and stakeholders of the party separately in Ganye, Jada, Toungo and Mayo-Belwa local governments when she visited the areas within the week.

“I have not and will not step down for any candidate,” she said, adding that her desire to contest the exalted position in the state is to bring even development across the state as being witnessed in the Central zone.

Binani, while thanking the delegates/stakeholders for the reception accorded her, pledged to continue with the good work of empowering women, men, youths and the vulnerable in society.

The outing was a memorable one in Mayo Belwa when her namesake, little Aisha, donated her entire Barka Da Sallah savings of N1,500 to Senator Binani as her contribution to her campaign for governor of Adamawa state.

Meanwhile, Adamawa State chairman of APC, Ibrahim Bilal, disclosed during a high-powered stakeholder meeting of the party in Yola, that the party will conduct free and fair delegates’ election ahead of the general elections in 2023.

In Kaduna State, the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, has however willingly withdrawn her bid to succeed Nasir El-Rufai as governor of the state and has, instead, backed the candidacy of Senator Uba Sani.

Balarabe, in a statement yesterday, thanked Governor El-Rufai for the trust and belief in her capacity that led to her being his running mate and deputy.

There are other women in governorship races, though not all are running under the platform of the Nigeria’s two main political parties.

Ekiti State is blazing the trail in terms of women participation in politics.

Quite a number of female politicians are presently occupying elective and other positions while others are set to participate actively in the forthcoming June 18 governorship election in the state and the 2023 general election.

For instance, two of the 16 political parties cleared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the governorship election presented women as their standard bearers, while seven others have women as their deputy governorship candidates.

The two governorship candidates are Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi of the ADP and Christianah Modupe Olatawura of the APP.

The seven women deputy governorship candidates are Oludele Oluwabunmi (AAC), Popoola Hidiat Simbo (ADC), Afuye Monisola (APC), Akinyeye Oluwatosin Eunice (APM).

Others include, Ade-Ajayi Oluwatoyin Hannah (NNPP), Ogidan Tolulope Oluwatoyin (PRP) and Damilola (ZLP).

Top women in politics in the state, like the Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial districts, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, and Mrs Omowumi Ogunlola are representing Ijero, Efon, Ekiti West federal constituency and others are bidding to return to the National Assembly.

Other women in the State House of Assembly, cabinet members and other appointees are also putting themselves in good stead to occupy political positions.

Speaking recently at an empowerment programme organised by Mrs Ogunlola for her constituents, the wife of the Ekiti State governor, Bisi Fayemi called on the electorate and political parties to give more positions to women in the 2023 polls.

Mrs Fayemi commended the lawmaker for her quality and responsible representation to the people, saying her gesture confirmed the need for more women in positions of authority in the country.

In Rivers State, only one woman, Barrister Barrie Atedoghu, from Bonny local government area of the state, has indicated interest and purchased form to contest the governorship ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

This is in spite of the fact that the state governor, Nyesom Wike, has a preferred candidate and even his own deputy has been forced out of the governorship race.

The incumbent deputy governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, who is supposed to be the candidate to beat in the governorship tussle, picked the form to contest the Rivers West senatorial district ticket on the PDP platform.

Other women in both the PDP and the APC have indicated interest in contesting seats in either the Rivers State House of Assembly or the House of Representatives.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Victoria Nyeche, expressed regret that contributions of women in politics are never appreciated.

Nyeche said women contribute over 70 percent to the processes that lead to elections, through registering to vote, campaigning for candidates and queueing to vote on election day, only to be rewarded with about 10 percent elective and appointive positions.

The former lawmaker said: “But when it is time for them to reap from their labour in politics, that is when they will be reminded that they are women and relegated to the background. They will ask the women to go do prayer and fasting.

“In the Senate for example, out of the 109 people that are there, it is only about seven women that are there. If you check, they are not even up to six percent but if you check those in the Senate, it is over 60 percent of women that voted for them.”

Among the two females aspiring for office of the state governor is former governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Imah Nsa Adegoke. Adegoke is not new in the business of running for election into office of governor of Cross River State.

She is a thorough bred politician who had on several occasions tried to become governor.

The female lawyer who is seeking to govern the state on the PDP platform stated that if given the chance to assume the position of state governor, she will shift the cycle of injustice and inequity in governance.

Another female politician who has indicated interest to assume office of state governor is ambassador Nkoyo Toyo. Apart from being a Nigeria Ambassador to Ethiopia, Nkoyo’s interest in politics resulted in her appointment in 2008 as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti as well as the country’s Permanent Representative to the African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa.

She once represented the people of Calabar Municipality/Odukpani federal constituency at the National Assembly, and is now also warming up for the race to be Cross River State governor. Despite the big names and money bags involved in the race Toyo and Adegoke are not perturbed. Their resilience may bring something out of this attempt.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, more women in Kwara State have shown interest in contesting elective offices.

Unlike in the past dispensations when women only waited to be appointed into public offices, they are now seeking elective offices with vigour across party lines in the state.

At the time of this report, the state had a female presidential aspirant in the person of Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies who is seeking the PDP ticket.

Also, three female commissioners in the cabinet of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq have resigned to vie for elective positions: Hajia Fatimah Lawal (Enterprises), Hajia Saadatu Modibbo- Kawu (Education) and Harriet Afolabi- Osatimehin (Mineral Resources).

The three former female commissioners have obtained nomination forms of the APC for the House of Representatives seats in their various constituencies.

Also in the PDP, the likes of a former chairperson for Kwara State Local Government Service Commission, Hajia Sarah Adebayo, former commissioner for Lands and Housing, Hajia Nimota Ibrahim and former commissioner for Education, Hajia Bilikisu Oniyangi have indicated their intentions to vie for elective offices in the coming elections.

One of the female House of Representatives aspirants, Hajia Saadatu Modibbo-Kawu said she intends to use her vast experience at both the private and public sectors to bring more development to her constituency.

She appealed to political parties to give women a chance to showcase their talents.

For her part, a female presidential aspirant, Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies said the time is ripe for Nigeria to have a female president. She opined that women had the capabilities to deliver the good and proffer solutions to the challenges bedeviling the country.

The chairman of the APC in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, described more women participation in politics as a welcome development. He said the APC will ensure a level playing field for all its aspirants, including the women.

Fagbemi, who noted that the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq is women friendly as women constitute over 50 percent of the state cabinet, said the party will continue to support the women to realise their political ambitions.

In Benue State, a group of female aspirants under the aegis of Forum of Female Aspirants (FOFA) has said that it will be unfair to have over 25 aspirants that have bought their expression of interest forms to be neglected after vigorous consultations under the recent consensus arrangement.

The group, which spoke through their secretary, Irene Awunah-Ikyegh, made their position known in a media interaction,

“We do not want a repeat of what happened in 2018 when a lot of women, 99 percent of women who offered to serve in various political offices, predominantly the legislative arm, didn’t make it beyond party primaries,” she said. “It is indeed worrisome that no female aspirant has been selected in the consensus arrangement.”

She stated that the PDP has the record of setting the pace in giving women ground breaking opportunities, exampled of which are Chief Mrs. Rebecca Apedzan, who was the first Benue PDP secretary, and Chief Mrs. Margaret Icheen, who was the first woman speaker in Benue and West Africa, having been elected to serve the good people of Kwande on the platform of PDP in 1999.

Barely two months to governorship election in Osun State, there is obvious apathy in women aspirations to seek election into the office of governor or deputy governor in the state.

As of the close of nomination of candidates for the office of governor or deputy governor by political parties in the state, no woman had thrown her hat in the ring as governorship aspirant even at party primary level.

A chieftain of the APC from Ijesaland in the state, Dipe Anjorin, attributed the low participation of women in elective posts to the cost that appears not conducive to women.

Women in Imo State have gradually indicated their interest to participate actively in politics.

The present disposition could be as a result of the sensitization and awareness embarked upon by nongovernmental organisations in the state which has raised the consciousness of women to indicate interest in vying for elective positions such as governor, deputy governor and vice president.

However, what is prevalent for now is women playing supportive roles to their male counterparts.

Speaking, Hon. Rubby Emele stressed that the time has come for women to occupy strategic positions in the nation’s political setup. According to her, the era where women shy away from participating actively has gone for good.

She encouraged women to indicate interest in the political space, contest elections, occupy sensitive positions and hold their ground for the sustainability of the nation’s democracy.

Some of the women LEADERSHIP Sunday spoke with however said the opposition PDP is more accommodating to issues of gender equality and is more likely to open opportunities for aspiring female politicians.

In Adamawa however, the APC has agreed to restructure its ward delegates to give women more slots ahead of party primaries.

The party which adopted delegates methods for its primaries, would now produce two females to three males against the earlier arrangements agreed upon. The plan is in line with the party’s new vigor to carry along more women in the conducts of its affairs.

Alhaji Dahiru Bobboi, former chairman National Boundary Commission, speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, said the party had addresses its internal crisis and is now poised to win elections at all levels.

This may not however amount to much when it comes to representation for national delegates who will elect the party’s presidential flagbearer.

At the last count, three female aspirants, Angela Johnson, Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies and Uju Ohanenye had announced their interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

Declaring to run as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Umuahia, the state capital, Johnson said she was out to make a difference.

The owner of a UK-based Christian Ministry lamented that “our men, who were elected into leadership positions in the country, have failed us.”

Ohanenye, however, has a bigger challenge as she is contesting under the ruling APC with more seasoned politicians in the fight of the lives to win the presidential ticket.

Paying the N30 million cost of expression of interest form, Ohanenye vowed not to be intimidated by the men in the race. She however said she may concede to the consensus option of the governing party if the consensus candidate agrees to address the reason for which she is contesting.

“I will agree with a clause and that clause is that the major reason for my joining the race must be addressed. Those issues concerning the downtrodden must be addressed. I don’t really care if any other person other than me takes up the responsibility but the person be one who will look into solving the problems of Nigeria,” she stated.