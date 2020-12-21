An aide to the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr. Aisha Buhari has described the report making the rounds that the First Lady flew out of Nigeria as a result of insecurity as lies stating that Aisha traveled out of the country for medical checkup.

Barr. Kabiru Dodo, the 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Taraba State and aide to Aisha Buhari stated this in Jalingo when he was in the state to present toiletries to widows on behalf of Future Assured Foundation, a pet project of the First Lady. He said the First Lady was abroad for medical vacation before the students were kidnapped in Katsina State.

He said the wife of the president has been in Nigeria since the beginning of insecurity even when her husband was not the president of Nigeria. Dodo said the First Lady based on her commitment to peaceful coexistence of Nigerians was ready to help her husband to restore peace across the country rather than running away from insecurity in the country.

“The First Lady travelled for her medical trip, she did not fled the country because of insecurity, she left her children, her husband and family in Nigeria, what people are saying is baseless and worth nothing to be considered. I want to tell the whole world that I do speak to her on daily basis and she is ready to return to the country as soon as she is done with the medical treatment abroad,” he added