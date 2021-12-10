The wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has called for mandatory screening of women as part of antenatal care services, and the screening of children within 72 hours of birth, to allow for early diagnoses and timely intervention against Endocrine and Diabetes diseases.

The first lady who made this call yesterday while commissioning the Endocrine and Diabetes Centre built by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada area council of Abuja.

She said that with the establishment of the center, it is hoped that more awareness would be created on the negative health impact of some of the endocrine disorders and the need for early diagnoses.

“I recommend for an awareness campaign for endocrine disorders and a mandatory screening of women as part of the antenatal care services. I also recommend the screening of children with 72 hours of birth, to allow for early diagnoses and timely intervention.

“I am happy and proud to be associated with the center, because of my concern and passion for the health and wellbeing of the citizens of this country.

It is my sincere hope that the center would be put to use to improve the quality of diabetes and endocrine services in the hospital.

“I will like to encourage well-meaning Nigerians, government departments and agencies, and private sectors organizations to complement government efforts especially on projects that seek to improve the health and wellbeing of the citizens of this country, like this center,” he said.

Mrs. Buhari further appealed to the Minister of Health to make sure that adequate resources are allocated for effectively and efficiently running of the center in a sustainable and accountable manner,” she said.

Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while delivering her speech said that the SDGs cannot be achieved with standalone policies and programmes, that they must be carefully integrated into their medium and long-term development plans, and priorities.

“Based on President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, we are committed to prioritizing key interventions with multiplier effects on multi-dimensional poverty, such as basic healthcare and education provisioning. With the COVID-19 pandemic challenging our healthcare system, strategic interventions, such as this Endocrine Centre, have become imperative.

“Indeed, the primary and secondary effects of COVID-19 pandemic could reverse decades of human development gains and undermine the achievement of the SDGs, unless immediate action is taken and sustained. This is what we are trying to achieve with such interventions,” she said.