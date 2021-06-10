Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has challenged state governments in the 36 states of the federation to pull resources to empower women as a strategic and deliberate economic policy that aims to redirect, reengineer, and reinvigorate the economic status of women with a view to tackle poverty, unemployment and insecurity in the country.

She stated this during the opening of the African Regional Council of Women Conference, organised by the National Council for Women Societies and the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC), in Abuja.

Represented by the minister for women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Aisha Buhari however, said the federal government was committed to women’s economic development as exemplified by the various interventions introduced since the advent of the present administration.

She said the interventions were geared towards inclusion and expanding access to finance for women in business, adding that more interventions are underway to integrate women as a veritable segment of Nigeria’s quest for economic growth.

Attended by over 2,000 women from women cooperatives and associations from Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa region, the conference with the theme: “New awakening for African women” is a three-day conference that has participants from all the 774 local government and some African countries.

In her welcome address, the president of the National Council for Women Societies, Dr Laraba Shoda, described women economic empowerment as the most workable economic intervention any government can use for economic sustainability, family cohesion, and peace.

“This conference is brought together to give opportunities to women across the 774 local government not only to showcase their economic viability but to network and form sustainable business relations for the betterment of womenfolk,” she said.