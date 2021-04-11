By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

Undoubtedly, Aisha Buhari is one of the most controversial first ladies Nigeria has ever had and the reasons are not far-fetched. Recall that although Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and the presidents and Heads of State had spouses, it was the late Maryam Babangida that brought glamour and made the office of the first lady official.

Indeed, since Maryam Babangida, every wife of the president or Head of State was recognised as first lady and had one or two pet projects.

I recall that when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015, his wife, Aisha Buhari, was known as the wife of the president and not the first lady. However, that didn’t stop her from starting her pet project, Future Assured, and making some comments that ruffled the feathers of friends and foes alike. In Buhari’s second term, she disclosed that she wished to be now addressed as the first lady.

Unlike other first ladies before her, Aisha Buhari was not afraid to speak her mind on some trending or controversial topics. Many Nigerians were intrigued by her personality and what drives her or like some will say what ills her depending on the side of the political divide you belong.

Expectedly, many Nigerians were excited when news filtered in that there was going to be a book launch on Aisha Buhari titled; Being Different, written by Hajo Sani. Nigerians want to have a sneak peak of what happens behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa. Recall that the First Lady turned 50 earlier in the year.

On Thursday, it was a day of glowing tributes for the first lady and the author at the book launch.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said in the country’s history, no first lady had captured the imagination of Nigerians as profoundly as Aisha Buhari. According to him, while her views are sometimes controversial, she had established an ongoing conversation with the Nigerian people.

He said, “Dr. Hajo Sani has written a most engaging book on an incredibly fascinating person, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s first lady. It’s unlikely that any first lady in Nigeria’s history has in such a few years, captured the imagination of Nigerians as profoundly as Aisha Buhari.

“She is, of course, the first first lady to be on Twitter, on Instagram, and other social media platforms, getting her unfiltered views across to the Nigerian people and she’s probably the first to receive, in real time, the opinions of Nigerians on her views.

“With her views, forthright, crisp, truthful and once in a while controversial, she has established an ongoing conversation with the Nigerian people. The issues that concern them most; the issues that concern us the most: good governance, security, putting food on the table.”

On his part, chairman of the occasion, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stated that with Aisha Buhari’s achievements, no one can reasonably question the role of a first lady any longer.

Tinubu, who is also the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Mrs Buahri’s efforts also contributed to the president’s electoral victory in 2015.

He also described her as a woman of deep convictions and feelings for what she believes in, saying she is the voice of conscience in the presidency.

In his remarks, Ekiti State governor and chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, said If you are looking for the voice of the voiceless, defender of the defenceless, candour, courage, you have no place to go but the direction of the first lady .

He said sometimes candour may appear in the manner of indiscretion but it has endeared her to majority of Nigerians.

Over N150 million was realised at the public presentation of the biography. Forbes rated richest black man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, donated N30 million.

Tinubu also bought a copy for N20 million, Chief Kessington Adebutu, who was represented, bought a copy for N25 million and businesswoman, Mrs. Bola Shagaya, bought copies for N10 million, among others. Fayemi on behalf of the governors did not disclose the amount they donated. There were also some donations made that the amounts were not disclosed.

In one of the chapters of the book, Aisha Buhari explained reasons why she sometimes criticized some polices of her husband, President Buhari.

She disclosed that she doesn’t criticize her husband’s administration but rather, her comments are a wake-up call for people to do the right thing and to incite positive policy change.

In the book, she said she hopes to touch the sensibilities of those in charge and inspire them to corrective actions.

The first lady also explained that her first interview she granted the BBC Hausa Service was distorted by disgruntled media groups.

The author also cited instances where the first lady shared videos on social media that went viral and sparked controversies, noting that Aisha’s motive in sharing such posts was two- fold.

The first is that she is moved by her humanitarian nature to identify with the general feelings of the people. Secondly, she desires to draw the attention of policy makers to the issues of the day.

“By sharing these posts, there is a tacit admission on her part that the administration of which she is a part, is not perfect and can make mistakes and she is humble enough to acknowledge this. If your house is burning and you admit it, even the critic might lift a bucket of water to help drown out the flames.

“Aisha’s concern is over policies that do not augur well for the masses. If indeed her actions are interpreted by some as criticism of her husband’s administration, then we must, as some have said, learn to see the difference between constructive and destructive criticism.”

The book also examines the historical background, family, education, career, marriage and motherhood of Aisha Buhari as well as the numerous roles she performs as first lady.

Prominently, her project, Future Assured under the Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF), impacts women, children and less privileged members of the society and transforms the lives of many.

According to the author, the book is meant to consolidate the achievements of Aisha Buhari as the first lady of Nigeria.

The book is divided into three sections. Section one focuses on her childhood, education and motherhood. Section two explores her public life and service to the nation, while section three deals with role modeling and humanitarian services.