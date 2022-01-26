The First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has identified lack of awareness as a major factor for the high rate of mortality from cancer in Nigeria.

According to a statement by her media office, she made the statement while receiving members of the Nigerian Cancer Society on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.

Mrs. Buhari said this was why the Future Assured Programme (FAP), which is her initiative, has remained active in creating awareness, holding screening sessions, and making referrals where necessary.

She reminded the team that World Cancer Day, which will soon hold on the February 4, 2022, would provide a veritable platform to accelerate the fight against cancer.

She called on stakeholders to collaborate and intensify efforts in ensuring the proper implementation of the National Cancer Control Plan to reduce the death rate in Nigeria.

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Prof. Adamu Alhassan Umar, reported that cancers have emerged as a leading health problem in Nigeria, lamenting the challenges to effective cancer control as daunting, but promising. He called on the First Lady to lend her weight to cancer control and assume personal leadership of the national cancer control war.

Others at the event included the President of OCI Foundation, Australia, who informed the First Lady that his Foundation was in Nigeria to commission a campaign tagged Arm Our Youth, (ArOY) and requested the First Lady to support the campaign to arm young people with the right information to prevent cancer.

A coalition of cancer survivors, the Network of People Impacted by Cancer in Nigeria (NEPICIN) was also at the event. The champion of the coalition, Gloria Orji, a cancer survivor noted that cancer patients are stigmatised and yearn for better and affordable cancer care, saying their organisation was willing to support any cause that will better the lot of cancer patients in Nigeria.