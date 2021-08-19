Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Morocco and Mali in Group A of the maiden Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament slated for Lagos from September 13 to 21.

The draw ceremony for the week-long event held on Wednesday saw heavyweights Ghana, South Africa and Cameroon locked together in Group B tagged group of death.

Host Nigeria are the leading team in Group A, expected to ease past Morocco and Mali to semifinals. Morocco have never reached the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, while Mali’s best finish was at the last edition in 2018 when they came fourth.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, director of organization, Aisha Falode, said the tournament is more than just football played on the field.

She contended that what Her Excellency is doing with the Future Assured Programme dovetails excellently with the tenets and spirit of the FIFA Women’s Development Programme, which is all about the girl-child and her health as well as economic empowerment and educational enhancement.

According to Falode, the organizers want to use the tournament to build positive and enduring narratives about women’s football, Lagos State and Nigeria generally.

Falode, who is also Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, conducted the draw, with famous women’s football financier Hon. Ayo Omidiran, Super Falcons’ assistant coach Ann Chiejine, ace journalist Cecilia Omorogbe and Super Falcons’ forward Gift Monday picking from the pots to draw the teams in groups. Nigeria and Morocco will square up in the opening match of the tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on Monday, 13th September.