The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has commended the Lagos State government for the successes recorded so far at the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup, holding in Lagos.

He also applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration for it’s support for football as evidenced in hosting of the men’s senior national team, Super Eagles.

According to the Minister, the successes recorded by the Nigeria’s football teams in recent times would not have possible if not for the support of the Lagos State government.

“Lagos State government are a strong pillar of support for Nigerian football,” Dare disclosed in his speech during the visit of the delegation from the world soccer governing body, FIFA, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team left no stones unturned. They have been a rock of support for our national teams – Super Eagles, Super Falcons and all the positive news about the ongoing Aisha Buhari Cup would not have been without them.

“It is important that we appreciate them for what they are doing now as well as praise and encourage them for the laudable plans in place for the future.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu had revealed at the special dinner organised by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the delegation of FIFA led by its President, Gianni Infantino that the nine mini stadia would be built across the state soon.

He said the stadia would help in talent discovery, exposure and management in Lagos State.