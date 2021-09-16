ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Super Falcons extended their unbeaten run against the Female Eagles of Mali with a 2-0 victory in their opening match of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos yesterday.

Substitute Gift Monday’s late second-half brace secured the win for the reigning African Champions. The Falcons have now made it nine wins in 10 meetings against the Female Eagles of Mali with just one draw.

Monday, interestingly a player of FC Robo Queens of Lagos, spun in the air to meet a cross by Captain Asisat Oshoala in the 83rd minute and nod past goalkeeper Fatoumata Karenta, six minutes after coming into the fray for Francisca Ordega.

One minute into added time, Monday was again at the end of an Asisat assist, and looped the ball over an advancing Karenta to put huge smiles on the face of Nigerians.

Speaking after the match, Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala, commended her teammate for their fighting sprits adding that the future of the team is in good hands with the coming of the young players from the Nigerian league.

“I want to commend the young players for rising to the occasion, the victory will motive us to play better in our next game against South Africa “she said.

Randy Waldrum-led Falcons will be back in action on Tuesday September 21 when they take on South Africa at the same venue.

It should be noted that Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State led eminent political big-wigs, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe led football’s top echelon, including President of NFF and FIFA Council Member Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to the showpiece at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Meanwhile, the second game of the tournament will see Cameroon battle Morocco at the Onikan stadium today.