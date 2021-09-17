South Africa’s Bayana Bayana head coach, Desire Ellis has hailed the Onikan Stadium turf, venue of the ongoing Aisha Buhari Invitational Women Football tournament in Lagos.

Ellis who spoke after having a feel of the turf constructed by Monimichelle Group, Nigeria’s leading sports facilities construction outfit, commended the organisers and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for providing top notch facilities for the tournament, saying her girls are ready to fire on all cylinders when they take on the Black Queens of Ghana today in their first match of the six nation tournament.

She said the Onikan Stadium turf is something she has fallen in love with declaring that her girls would enjoy themselves on the field.

“The facilities here are top class, the grass is so beautiful. This is unarguably the best pitch I have played on here in Nigeria. So, I’m very excited about this. We have enjoyed ourselves since arriving in Lagos and we hope to have a good tournament.”

South Africa no doubt would pose the biggest threat to the Super Falcons in the tournament which started on a fantastic note on Wednesday with the Falcons recording a 2-0 victory over Mali.

It should be noted that Monimichelle Group which constructed the Onikan Stadium turf also constructed the Enyimba Stadium in Aba where Enyimba has in the last couple of years been playing their continental games.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Ebi Egbe has always made it clear that the vision of his company is to eradicate bad football pitches in Nigeria and Africa as well as change the face of stadium facilities in the continent.