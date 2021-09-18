Bayana-Bayana of South Africa have made it through to the next round of the Aisha Buhari Cup after thrashing Ghana 3-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Friday.

The South Africans could have taken an early lead in the 7th minutes through Hilda Magaia but her effort was cleared off the goal line by a Ghanaian defender.

Few minutes later, Bayana Bayana broke the deadlock in the 18th minutes thanks to a Magaia’s simple header into the net after the ball had hit the top of the bar.

The Black Queens almost leveled parity in the 22nd minutes but for a timely save by South Africa goalkeeper to deny Ghana striker from scoring.

Thembi Kgatlana extended Bayana-Bayana’s lead in the 53rd minutes as she coolly dribbled the goalkeeper, to put the ball straight into the empty net.

They took the game beyond Ghana’s reach as Sibuelele Oweni added more salt to Ghana’s injury by netting the third goal in the 83rd minutes.