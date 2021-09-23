Sports loving member of parliament, Hon Israel Sunny-Goli, has given a pat on the back to Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the football governing body NFF for putting together the just concluded Aisha Buhari Cup.

Sunny-Goli, who represents Brass- Nembe Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the tournament was a good initiative that would help the girl child and develop women football in the country.

He noted that the six nation tournament has succeeded in serving as quality friendlies for the Super Falcons ahead of the African Women Cup of Nations.

Sunny-Goli who single handedly bankrolled a marathon race for his constituents last month stressed that the First Lady has through the tournament demonstrated her love for Nigerian ladies.

“The Aisha Buhari Cup was a fantastic initiative. I congratulate the First Lady and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for putting it together,” Sunny-Goli stated.

It should be noted that the Super Falcons won their first game in the tournament beating Mali by 2-0 only to bow to South Africa in the last match of the tournament by 4-2.