A board member of the Nigeria Women Football League and General Co-ordinator of the NWFL Nationwide League, Mr Joe Amene believes the Aisha Buhari Cup will further improve and develop the standards of the three tiers of the Nigeria Women Football League – the Premiership, Championship and the Nationwide leagues.

Amene noted that just as the Women African Cup of Nations is aimed at improving and developing the standard of women’s football in host countries of the continent, as well as stadia infrastructure and general awareness of women football, it’s going to be the same situation with the Aisha Buhari Cup as it concerns the Nigeria Women Football League.

“Last year, the NWFL witnessed a positive revolution in the area of development at the Premiership Super Six held in Ijebu Ode, which took the women’s league to another level. This time around, the Aisha Buhari Cup will impact on upgrading of soccer artistry, display of skills and playing standard in the various clubs in the three tiers of the Nigerian Women league and other lower clubs in Lagos and other parts of the country.

“The players in these leagues, most definitely will mould their games in the ways that will be displayed by players from the leading six women football-playing countries in Africa. Some of them will even adopt pseudo names of top players in the competition.”

Amene, who is also a former board member of the Nigeria Professional Football League, stressed that development in the area of up-to-date international standard facilities in the assigned venues at the Agege Stadium and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, both in Lagos, will be beneficial to the NWFL.

