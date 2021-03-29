ADVERTISEMENT

Organisers of the resuscitated Principal’s Cup said all is now set for the final match with the First Lady Aisha Mohammadu Buhari is expected as the Special Guest of honour at the event scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, tomorrow at 10am.

The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, will also grace the event in the morning before proceeding to Lagos to watch the AFCON qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Director of grassroots sports, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are, said: “The Principals Cup which was revived by the Minister after many years in the doldrums kicked off on Friday February 26th with a ceremonial match between Government College Kaduna and Igbobi College, Lagos. To add colour to the finals, the First Lady Hajia Aisha Mohammadu Buhari is expected to grace the final as Special guest of honour.”

The competition aimed at developing and grooming young talents in secondary schools started at the state level, culminating in the zonal finals from where the finalists emerged.

Apart from football, table tennis and athletics are featured in the three day finals which started on Sunday and ends on April 30, 2021.