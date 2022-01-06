Wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has facilitated the employment of two physically- challenged ex-Corps members, Onogberie Efe Lulu and Nuruddeen Tahir in the federal civil service.

This gesture came as result of the NYSC director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim’s persistent advocacy for stakeholders’ support, especially in the area of corps welfare.

They were handed their employment letters from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund yesterday by the director-general in his office.

In a statement issued by Emeka Mgbemena, deputy director, press and public relations, Ibrahim expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her sustained interest in the success of NYSC, and the welfare of corps members.

He said, “Her latest gesture would motivate the beneficiaries to render more dedicated service to the country as well as send a message to other physically challenged youths that the nation cared for them, and would give them opportunities to realize their potentials.”

The director-general congratulated the duo and enjoined them to reciprocate the gesture of the First Lady by being dedicated to their duties.

Responding, Lulu and Tahir both expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her benevolence and prayed to the Almighty to reward her.

They also thanked the director-general for his unwavering commitment to their welfare, noting that he had always been a source of motivation for them.

Both youths assured that they would utilize the opportunity given to them to render even greater services to the nation.