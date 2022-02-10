Wife of President Muhammad Buhari, Hajia Aisha Buhari, yesterday visited Kano to commiserate with the state government over the death of Sheikh Ahmed Bamba and the parents of a five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar, who was murdered by her teacher and proprietor of Noble Kids School Abdulmalik Tanko, who also buried her in the premises of the school.

Mrs Buhari told journalists at the Africa House Government House that she was in Kano to commiserate with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, parents of the deceased Hanifa over their sudden death.

She said, “ As a mother who have children in nursery and primary schools, it is worrisome that a teacher entrusted with children suddenly turned himself into a kidnapper and later murderer of a child entrusted in his own hand. This development showed clearly the magnitude of social decadence in our society.”

The first lady urged Ganduje to act swiftly and ensure that justice is done by ensuring that those found wanting in the case are properly prosecuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Ganduje thanked Mrs Buhari for the visit and the concern she had shown over the death of Hanifa and Bamba despite her tight schedules.

He said, “In fact, whenever the court passes its verdict, I will not waste time in discharging my role. I will sign the death warrant expeditiously to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

ADVERTISEMENT