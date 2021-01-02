The first lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, yesterday, welcomed baby Aliyu Adamu Abubakar, the first baby of the year 2021, born at midnight at Karu Primary Healthcare Centre, FCT, Abuja.

The baby was born into the family of Mr and Mrs Adamu Abubakar, an indigene of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The president’s wife, who arrived at the Karu Healthcare Centre at about 2.30 p.m. on Friday, urged pregnant women to always attend ante-natal care for safe delivery.

She also advised couples to embrace child spacing methods to ensure healthy mothers and babies.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the special assistant to the president on African First Lady’s Peace Mission, said child spacing was key to sustaining the health and wellbeing of mothers and their babies.

She emphasised the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, saying six months of the process would benefit both mother and child and for babies to acquire the necessary nutrients for healthy growth.

She said “I want to use this opportunity to rejoice with you on this special day and urge you to ensure that your children are exclusively breastfed and immunised at the early stage of their lives.

“I also want to use this medium to appeal to mothers on the need to ensure hygienic environment and register your children during childbirth to assist the government to have an accurate database for planning for the next generation.”

The first lady presented baby kits, including sanitary items to nursing mothers in the medical facility.

Responding, the parents of the baby of the year, expressed gratitude to the first lady for visiting them and for the kind gesture.

The head, Karu Primary Healthcare Centre, Dr Akila Udoji, who also thanked the first lady for the visit, said the medical facility required additional manpower to take care of the number of patients that visit it.

Also, the wife of the Lagos State governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, welcomed the first babies of the year in four state-owned health facilities which include Mushin General Hospital, Alimosho General Hospital, Orile Agege General Hospital and Ayinke House, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Baby Amoo, a male who weighed 3kg delivered at exactly 12:01am by Mrs Tomilola Amao, was the first baby of the year at Mushin General Hospital.

Another baby, a male who weighed 4.35kg and delivered at 2:38am by Mrs.Onumba Foluke was the first baby of the year in Alimosho General Hospital.

Ritualist Cuts Off Minor’s Private Parts In Bauchi

A 20-year-old man in Bauchi State has been arrested by the police for allegedly cutting off the private parts of a six-year old child for suspected ritual purposes.

The police public relations officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Friday.

He said that when the Police received the complaint by the aunt of the victim, they swung into action and arrested the suspect while his accomplice was still at large.

Wakil added that when the Police rushed the victim to the hospital, a medical doctor confirmed that her private parts had been removed.

He said: “On the 30th December, 2020 at about 7.20pm one Hafsatu Wada of zango area of Jama’are LGA, reported at the Jama’are Police Station that her niece Safarau Mohammed (not real name) (6) of the same address was found crying in a pool of her blood.

“Upon the receipt of the complaint, a patrol team led by the DPO of the Jama’are Division visited the scene and rushed the victim to the General Hospital Jama’are. There, a Medical Doctor confirmed that her private part had been cut off with a sharp object.

“The victim was immediately referred to Federal Medical Center, Azare for more medical response.

“During investigation, One Adamu Ra’uf (20) of Gandu Jama’are was arrested. On interrogation, the suspect freely confessed to have conspired with one Abdulkadir Haladu of Chikamidari area of Jama’are to perpetrate the crime.

“The said Abdulkadir is currently at large but necessary measures are being put in place for his immediate arrest. Meanwhile, investigation is still on going.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Jimeta directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.