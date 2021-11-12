Dignitaries including Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari; first female President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan; Zimbabwean First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa; State Governors wives of Kaduna, Kebbi and Kwara: Mrs Hadiza el-Rufai, Dr Zainab Bagudu and Mrs Olufolake AbdulRasaq, will lead a host of other global business leaders to this year’s FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, Awards andExhibitions.

Other keynote speakers at the event include the Nigerian Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo; former Minister of Industry, Mrs. Onikepo Nike Akande; Founder/CEO, Majestic Coin LLC, Solomon Nwamba and a philanthropist and Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C & S Worldwide, Reverend Esther Ajayi.

Others attending the event scheduled to hold between November 22 and 24, 2021 in Dubai, are the Associate Vice President, International Operations, Dubai Tourism, Mrs Hoor Mohammad Noor Al Khaja; Founder and Group CEO, Golden Empire Legacy Limited, Joana Gyan Cudjoe; Managing Partner at Bizzmosis Group, Marianna Bulbuc; Founder, Majestic Coin, Mwamba Solomon wa Ngoy and Director Africa, International Operations, Dubai Tourism, Ms Stella Obinwa.

The event is supported by the UAE Government and will have in attendance His Excellency, Sheikh Hamdan bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, who has reconfirmed that he will personally be in attendance.

The Chief Executive of FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, also disclosed that the FIN Women Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum, scheduled to hold at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, will host leading women from every sector from within and outside Africa and will further provide platforms that will help forge positive changes for women.

Fayomi further disclosed that the forum will initiate robust conversations on the empowerment of women and tasks participants on improved know-how on available opportunities for trade, investment and tourism.

She added that the forum with a theme, titled: “The way to prosperous women of Africa brand,” will attract over 100 top business and professional women and men from various African countries and the Middle East.