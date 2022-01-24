The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has backed calls for justice for Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old Kano schoolgirl, who was killed and buried in a shallow grave in a private school in Kano State.

The First Lady, who took to her verified Instagram handle on Monday, posted a short video of a sermon by an Islamic scholar, Abdallah Gadon Kaya, demanding justice for the late Hanifa.

In the video, Gadon Kaya called on the government and human rights groups to pick up the case of Hanifa and ensure that justice is served.

“His life is not better than the girl’s life. He should be killed the same way he killed her.

“And the execution should be done in public so that it will serve as a deterrence to others,” the cleric had said.

The First Lady wrote in Hausa language, “Muna Goyon Bayan Hukunchin Malam”, which means, “We support what the cleric said”… Watch Out… Attention. #IGP #AGF #JUSTICEFORHANIFA.”

