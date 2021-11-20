First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has convened the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission for Monday.

According to a statement by her media office, the African First Ladies Peace Mission was established in 1997 as an umbrella body of wives of African Heads of State/Presidents and Government to play a supportive role to the African Union, regional organisations, and national governments in fostering peace and reducing conflicts and their effects on the African continent.

The events among other things include Fund-raising Dinner to be attended by First Ladies, captains of industry, and Development Partners to raise funds for the development of the Mission Secretariat .

“Caveat – all payments from donors are to be made to the designated account of the ‘AFRICAN FIRST LADIES PEACE MISSION’ only. No cash receipts,” the statement stated.