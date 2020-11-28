BY MOSES ORJIME, Abuja |

First lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has unveiled a trophy for the maiden International Women Swimming Championship organised by the Women Awards Championship International and Nigeria Aquatics Federation, in collaboration with the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

The trophy which is to be competed for in 2021 was unveiled on Thursday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first lady explained that the championship was meant to empower women and the underprivileged in the 774 local government areas, adding that it would ensure women and girl-child inclusion in the country and the world at large.

The first lady who was represented by her senior special adviser on African Ladies Peace Mission, Hajiya Mairo Al-Makura, commended her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his effort towards ending all forms of domestic violence against women and the girl-child in the country.

Advertisements

She expressed her desire to transform the women, the girl-child and the less privileged so that they are adequately empowered and protected for efficiency to better the next generation.

According to Mrs Buhari, “the aim is to break the existing social barrier against rural women thereby giving the girl-child a sense of belonging in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as one of my core missions to all women across all strata.”

Advertisements





While speaking at the unveiling, the International Women Project ambassador, Lucy Adewomi, eulogised women for their critical role in the economic and social development across the globe, while also appealing for support on the girl-child education for productivity in the nation’s development.

The executive director, Planning and Implementation, Dr Godwin Nbiene, said the championship would present an opportunity for African young girls and women to witness such great events which are geared towards peace and unity for the protection, skill acquisition, talent development for the girl-child and strategic women empowerment inline with the SDG and other meaningful projects targeted at improving their welfare.

For her own part, the president, Women in Renewable Energy Association in Nigeria, Chief (Mrs) Anita Nana Okuribido, said the maiden edition of the championship and rural empowerment was designed to boost the support base needed to provide requisite economic skills, among others, to young girls and vulnerable women in rural communities.

Okuribido, who also doubles as the chief coordinator of the championship, said “For us to achieve our goals and as far as the championship is concerned, we need collaborations, partnerships from all strata.”

She, however, stressed that partnership remained key in promoting social developmental goals of human sustainability for better livelihood among women.

She said the championship seeks to honour Mrs Buhari’s achievements in championing the cause of vulnerable women in the country through various socio-economic development and empowerment programmes.

In a goodwill message, the president, Aquatic Federation of Nigeria, Babatunde Williams commended all women for such a great achievement given the joint efforts to educate and empower women and the girl-child.