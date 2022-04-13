Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on women to be actively involved in the electoral process.

She charged them to support and vote for women with proven capacities for positions in government, irrespective of their political and religious affiliations.

Mrs Buhari, who was represented by the former first lady of Nasarawa State, Hajiya Mairo Al-Makura, made the call at a Town Hall meeting with the theme: “Women together: Setting the Agenda and changing the narrative”, held at the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) in Abuja.

She stressed the need for women to unite to drive the quest for gender equality and urged the organisers to ensure that no woman is left behind in the strategies to change the narrative around issues affecting women in Nigeria.

Also, the national president, NCWS Nigeria, Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, said that the meeting was to help NCWS achieve its critical mission of building strong frontiers for women in Nigeria and stimulating collective action to promote gender equality as a panacea for facilitating sustainable development in the country.

Lau said the theme for the town hall was carefully selected by NCWS to offer a platform for Nigerian women to band together, have a shared understanding of the gender agenda and develop workable solutions toward advancing a lot of women in Nigeria.