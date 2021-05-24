First Lady Aisha Buhari has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

According to a tweet on her official Twitter handle, the First Lady said the death of Attahiru and the other military officers is a monumental loss to their families and the nation.

She tweeted “I paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The death of the late Chief Of Army Staff and the other military officers aboard the ill-fated aircraft is a monumental loss to their families and the nation at large.