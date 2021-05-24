First Lady Aisha Buhari has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died along with other military officers in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

According to a tweet on her official Twitter handle, the First Lady said the death of General Attahiru and the other military officers was a monumental loss to thier families and the nation.

Mrs Buhari wrote: “I paid a condolence visit to the Family of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The death of the Late Chief Of Army Staff and the other military officers aboard the ill-fated aircraft is a monumental loss to their families and the Nation at large.”