I was scrolling through Twitter the other day when I came across this tweet that read, “Native clothes not being an acceptable attire in corporate settings in Africa is truly a mind f***. Not every time blame Britain, sometimes realize the people be ridiculous all by themselves too.” It got me thinking about how in Nigeria, we have adopted a Western-style of corporate wear and formal dressing in the workplace.

Today, across the country, many companies and organisations have created a culture where corporate wear is worn between Monday to Thursday, and traditional wear is left for Fridays only. Men wear a suit, tie, shirt and trousers, and women wear skirts or trouser suits. Oh and don’t forget the covered shoes in 30-degree heat. But for a country that has such beautiful traditional wear, why is our native dress not considered acceptable in the corporate world?

Despite the author of the above tweet stating that this may not be a time to blame the influence of the British, there’s no denying that colonialism has had an impact. There are still remnants of its effects in our society today. 60 years on, English remains our only official language, our lawyers still wear those wigs in court, and Western attire has become the chosen dress code in many offices. While our society has definitely changed since the era of colonialism, the corporate world still seems to adopt these stiff rules. We talk a lot about being proud of our culture and identities, but that extends to our dressing as well.

With such vibrant and colourful clothing patterns and styles, our traditional dress is something to be celebrated and adorned with pride. Yet some deem it too loud, inappropriate and unofficial for the workplace. But who decides what is and isn’t appropriate when it comes to our traditional dressing? What even is unprofessional about our cultural dressing and why do we think Western clothing is any better?

We have the likes of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, and Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, wearing traditional clothing on a world stage. Both women, who have leading roles in huge global organisations, are never seen dressed in anything but their traditional clothing. Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment earlier this year even spurred an online movement of women who used the hashtag #AnkaraArmy to celebrate her confirmation. Nigerian women worldwide recreated her distinctive style, showing pride in their native wear. Our President also always wears his kaftans, even when travelling abroad and meeting foreign dignitaries.

I for one have always loved wearing traditional dress. I’ve worn an Ankara skirt to work. I made it a strict rule that all my family members had to wear traditional at my university graduation, while I wore an Ankara print dress. Admittedly I only wear Nigerian attire on special occasions, but when I come to Nigeria, I look forward to fully immersing myself in my cultural clothing.

When you factor in things like our weather in Nigeria, wearing corporate clothes becomes slightly impractical. Our bubus and kaftans are airy and so much better in our hot climate. So the same way the West wears certain clothing because it’s practical for their climate and society, and is a part of their culture, we must embrace ours.

Fashion in Nigeria has always been diverse and unique and the corporate world needs to tap into this to make the office environment more conducive and inclusive.

Now I’m not saying one should turn up to the office wearing a full gele and gown as though they’re ready to join the wedding party, but we have so many simple styles that can easily be incorporated into the corporate world. But we do need to think about why we are hesitant about this topic? Does it speak to an inferiority complex we still hold? And if so, why?

Nigeria’s diverse culture is one of our country’s greatest strengths, and we must hold on tight to it. This includes our traditional clothing. Here’s to hoping it continues to be celebrated and not just relegated to one day a week as a casual affair.