By Tunde Oguntola |

The management of Aiteo has raised the alarm over plans to discredit and tarnish the reputation of the oil company.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday in Abuja the group head, Media Operations, Aiteo Group, Ndiana Matthew, said during a recent press conference the speakers alerted the public of the existence of a plot by an oil giant to instigate and propagate a global smear campaign against Aiteo.

He said what transpired in the press conference was the confirmation that the oil giant had committed substantial resources towards impugning Aiteo’s corporate integrity, presumably to exert penalty and punishment on Aiteo for mustering the temerity to demand and insist on its contractual and commercial relationship rights.

Nevertheless, Matthew said Aiteo has continued, unperturbed, to undertake and accomplish its identified objectives in its resolve to remain one of the foremost indigenous oil and gas companies in Nigeria.

He said as an indigenous company providing jobs for thousands of Nigerians directly and tens of thousands indirectly, in addition to substantial contributions to the economy, and it sees itself as being one with Nigeria where it has its roots.

“Oil assets do not exclusively belong to any oil company but are the collective entitlement and commonwealth of the people of Nigeria, who give companies like ours the assets in trust and social license to operate.

“This is why issues such as pollution and oil theft have deep impacts on the Nigerian people, especially where its effects directly result in degraded environments and loss of public revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This also explains the motivation for groups of non-governmental, non-profits organisations would come out as they have done to openly challenge such a powerful entity,” the statement said.

Matthew said a clear indication that buttresses the fact that millions of barrels remain unaccounted for is the oil giant’s deployment of unapproved metering equipment at its terminal.

“Complaints by Local Oil Companies (LOCs), including Aiteo, led to an investigation by DPR culminating in the regulatory agency releasing a report that identified irregularities in that respect and deprecated the methodology used by the IOC. DPR issued further directions affirming its non-approval of the equipment used by the IOC,” he said.