The battle for this year’s AITEO Cup final and a place in the CAF Confederation Cup will continue today when Bayelsa and Rivers United trade-tackle in the South-south derby at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Bayelsa United’s campaign in this year’s AITEO Cup could be described as the best performance the club has had in recent times beating top premier league sides like Rangers, Lobi Stars and Nigerian Air Force to reach the semifinals.

Speaking ahead of the crucial semifinal clash, the Technical Adviser of the club, Diepreye Teibowei, said his boys are not afraid of Rivers United, saying their victories against Rangers and Lobi Stars in the tournament are indicators that they are prepared to face any team.

According to him, the return of some key players into the squad has also strengthened the side.

The coach of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, on his part described Bayelsa United as a ‘good side’, saying they would not underrate the Nigeria National League (NNL) side.

On paper, Rivers United may be expected to overcome neighbours Bayelsa United when both teams clash in today’s semifinal in Lagos, but the experienced tactician said he was not taking anything for granted, especially after the exploits of the Yenagoa-based side in the competition this season.

To reach the semifinals, the Pride of Rivers knocked out Sokoto United 2-1, overcame Heartland 3-1, before securing a 1-0 win against Niger Tornadoes in the quarter-finals.

The other semifinal match will be contested by Nasarawa United and Sunshine Stars in Asaba today. Both matches will kick off at 3:00pm.