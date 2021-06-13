Ahead of the 2021 Aiteo Cup, the Imo State Football Association has announced Heartland FC as the state representative for the tournament.

The executive committee of the Imo Football Association gave the verdict after their meeting in Owerri yesterday.

The committee ruled “The Executive committee of Imo State Football Association after due considerations has approved the nomination of Heartland FC to represent Imo state in the fourth coming Aiteo Cup.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) had written state football associations to play their Aiteo Cup and produce a representative before June 14.

Meanwhile, Heartland Queens have emerged the champions of Imo State Football Association (FA) Cup/Aiteo Cup for the female category.

At the State FA Cup final on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Old Township Stadium in Owerri, the former Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership side outmuscled their counterparts, Imo Angels 4-3 on penalties after 2-2 he end of regulation time.

The well-deserved victory ensures that the NWFL Championship side will fly the state flag at the national finals where they will vie for the coveted diadem at the national stage with other states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) champions.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Heartland FC will equally represent the state at the men’s national finals.

Heartland Queens are in the race to reclaim her NWFL Premiership position at the upcoming NWFL Championship. The Imo landladies will compete with five other teams, Kwara Ladies, Kaduna Queens, Gallant Queens, Naija Ratels and former Premiership side, Adamawa Queens for the two promotion tickets at the Championship tournament later in the month in Abuja.