BY CHIKA IZUORA |

Independent oil producer, Aiteo has reiterated its resolve to retrieve missing 16 million barrels of oil allegedly diverted by oil major Shell.

Aiteo reinforced this position after it observed what it referred to as a calculated media attack on its reputation and the company’s executive vice chairman, Benedict Peters.

The company in a statement signed by its group head media operations, Indiana Mathew said, “Any objective observer will easily appreciate the motivation on the part of the international oil giant to propagate this campaign of calumny.

“By doing so, the outcome will create unnecessary digressions and distractions from the current issues encapsulated by our demand that Shell accounts and pays for over 16 million barrels of oil belonging to us and the Nigerian government, missing through their actions and activities.

“Hitherto unchallenged evidence of this missing crude is exemplified by the discrepancies in the production figures independently reported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

As is standard in the industry, DPR reports actual reconciled production volumes from the wells that flow to the terminal.”

Mathew, states that their records and statistics align with Aiteo’s reconciled production figures and that the NNPC, on the other hand, reports crude measured at the tanks in the terminal exclusively managed, operated and controlled by the IOC.

According to him, it is the analysis of these independent reports that demonstrates the glaring discrepancies, adding, “Indeed, over the relevant three-year period, the figures from both government agencies set out below make grim, desperate reading: 2016 barrels: NNPC 16 million v DPR 22 million, 2017 barrels: NNPC 13.5 million v DPR 21 million and 2018 barrels: NNPC 15 million v DPR 25 million.

He said that critically, it was a clear indication that buttresses the fact that millions of barrels remained unaccounted for is the oil giant’s deployment of unapproved metering equipment at its terminal.