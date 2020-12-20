By Our Correspondent

AJ Global, a leading cryptocurrency trading company in Nigeria has taken steps to develop another version of their mobile app (AjGlobalV).

This development has given birth to a massive modification to the already existing version of the AjGlobalV app which was launched on Play Store and App Store respectively earlier in the year.

With the remarkable increase in the usage of cryptocurrency among young people as a store of value and also for payment of goods and services across countries, there is a decline in usage of traditional means of payment.

According to the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Adibe Chukwuemeka the new version will provide for better user experience by exceedingly making transactions among cryptocurrency users easier and faster than usual.

“The app is currently on Beta and at this time, the cryptocurrency trading company AJ Global is impressed by its performance reports from various testing exercises. Adibe, however, assured that with this development, they will cut down their current processing time for crypto based transactions by an average of 37%.

During one of the routine testing exercise of the beta, which had its founder/CEO–Amb. Ngoka Aloysius Ebuka alongside Chief Operating Officer—Adibe Chukwuemeka amongst others in attendance, the founder stated that the company will conclude the development process in due time to enable for its launch for public use within the first quarter of 2021.