West Brom registered a 3-2 win at the home of their biggest rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in an English Premier League clash yesterday.

Nigeria international Semi Ajayi made his thirteenth consecutive start for the Baggies in the top-flight and went the distance on Black Country derby day.

It was a sensational victory by the Baggies as they were 2-1 down at half time but showed tremendous character to fight back to win 3-2, Matheus Pereira with the winning goal from the spot in the 56th minute as they held on to secure victory.

After just seven minutes, Pereira stroked a penalty home to give West Brom an early advantage, Fabio Silva scored a huge goal to equalise for Wolves with just seven minutes to go in the half, and then Willy Boly slammed home from a corner to put Wolves in front in the 43rd minute.

In the 52nd minute, Ajayi restored parity when he looped a header in to the back of the net following an O’Shea throw-in – his second Premier League goal this season.

West Brom stay nineteenth in the Premier League standings and more importantly they are three points from safety although Fulham who are above them have two games in hand.