By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Showbiz promoter and oil & gas businessman, John Enabudoso, popularly known as Boborazzi, has explained why he is today´s famous promoter of Ajegunle.

“Some years ago, I was given an ambassadorial position in Ajegunle for my contribution towards humanity in the community,” he began.

“I must tell you this, Ajegunle is one of the best communities in Africa. Though a ghetto, it has done more good for this country. Unfortunately, it has been underrated in the past years.”

Boborazzi underscored the fact that Ajegunle has produced a lot of icons and highly respected individuals in Nigeria regardless of the little or no support from the government. “All they did was to survive through talents majorly,” he pointed out.

On what inspired his AjegunleToTheWorld initiative, he said: “As a man who is proud of the place Ajegunle, I promise myself that I will use my resources in the entertainment industry to support and encourage the talents in Ajegunle, so as to engage the youth not to deviate from what Ajegunle is known for. I saw lapses and I was trying to close it, and this brought the idea of Ajegunletotheworld project.”

He continued: The word “To The World” came about when I realize there is no country in the world you will go and you won’t find someone from Ajegunle, as long as there are black people, you will definitely see one.”

He rejected the stereotype that portrays Ajegunle inhabitants as lazy. His words: “There are bad eggs in Ajegunle, the same way we have bad eggs in other ghetto communities, but by and large, Ajegunle is renowned for men who strive to survive.”

Instead of stereotyping Ajegunle, Boborazzi urged the public to instead pay attention to the big lessons that have become a motif of the Ajegunle narrative.

Boborazzi reflected: “I used to tell people this: if you grow up in Ajegunle and you are not wise and strong, you can never be wise anywhere you go. The neighbourhood’s training raised stars from nothing to something. So generally, it’s a place that tells everyone nothing is impossible. When you look at the array of people who have emerged from the Ajegunle neighbourhood, you should understand me better.”