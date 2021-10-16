Anara Publishing has said that it was delighted to announce a landmark new signing as they expand into the Nigerian market for the first time.

In collaboration with the Nigerian office of sister company, Horus Music, Anara Publishing have signed Oguntade Adewale Damola, professionally known as Ajimovoix Drums.

Horus Music Nigeria opened its doors to a rapidly expanding independent African music market in October 2020. Unlike their competitors, Horus Music Nigeria realised the importance of feet on the ground in Lagos and quickly employed Director Abisoye Obayan (Cash ‘N’ Out) to support their artistes and labels.

His industry experience of youth culture, grassroots A&R and artiste management really complimented their ethos as a company and how they support their artists. Abisoye has also been working closely with the Anara Publishing team to spread the word about the benefits of music publishing in this emerging market as well as having a hands-on involvement in Anara’s A&R process within Nigeria.

Ajimovoix is a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist based in Lagos and is most famous for being behind the viral hit “Focus Dance Beat”. The track sparked a dance craze across platforms like TikTok with stars such as Burna Boy and Paul Pogba dancing to the track at Parklife festival in the UK.

Ajimovoix said of the signing: “I am thrilled to be joining Anara Publishing and to have the opportunity to collaborate with some of our profession’s most talented artists, musicians and producers.”

Also, director of Anara Publishing, Deborah Smith, added: “Taking the first step into Nigeria has been an exciting, albeit challenging at times, process. Our priority has been educating independent musicians and producers about music publishing and their composition rights, and it now felt like the right time to make our first signing.

“With Ajimovoix, we’re bringing onboard one of the most talented producers in the country and I can’t wait to start working on collaborations and sync opportunities for his music.”

For his part, head of Nigeria for Horus Music, Abisoye Obayan, said: “When you talk about the global appeal of Afrobeats, the producers deserve equal attention and accolade as the artists who are making waves across the globe. That’s why Anara Publishing deciding to add Ajimovoix Drums to their global roster is a great decision, not only for Ajimovoix growth but more for the representation that is deserved for our creativity and music culture beyond borders.”