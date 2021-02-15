The South East Co ordinator for Yarima Support Organization, YSO, Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, has described as misleading and false, a report trending on the social media, wherein former Governor of Zamfara State, Sani Ahmed Yarima, was said to have maligned and insulted Southern politicains.

In a statement in Owerri, Prof Ajumbe, said the report is the handiwork of mischievous persons and those who are afraid of the towering political profile of Senator Yarima.

He noted that since the Senator announced his ambition to aspire for the Presidency in 2023, his political opponents have become afraid of his growing acceptance across the country, and have resorted to desperate measures to run him down.

He said Senator Yarima never granted any interview to anyone where he purportedly cast aspersions on some politicians from the Southern part of the country.

He said “Senator Yarima never granted any such interview, as I was present during the two press interviews he has granted since he declared to run for President come 2023. At no time did he insult his brothers from the South.

“The writer of the malicious publication never wrote his name, which makes the report false and should not be taken serious.

He described the former Zamfara State Governor as a detribalised Nigerian who believes in the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

Ajumbe noted that the Senator enjoys warm and cordial relationship with his numerous friends in the Southern part of the country and recently, delivered a lecture on Sharia and it’s practices, to the christian community in Imo State, made up of Pentecostal Priests and Bishops, which took place at Rockview Hotel, Owerri on December 10, 2020.

“After that lecture, over 5,000 people from Imo State and numerous others from the States in the South East have registered as members of Yarima Support Organization, because of their firm conviction on the qualities of Senator Yarima. He has many friends across the country and most of them are Christians”Ajumbe stated

He described the three term senator as a capacity builder and promise keeper, having sucessfully made his Deputy, to take over from him as Governor of Zamfara State after his tenure.

Ajumbe said ” My former ANPP chairman colleague, His Excellency Yari was aided by His Excellency, Yarima to become a member of the House of Representatives and later Governor of Zamfara State. This shows you that he is dependable and can be trusted.