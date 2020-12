BY PHILIP AFOAH

One good thing about the year 2020

is that the coronavirus lockdown has

kept people at home and accorded

them the mood and opportunity to

reflect on life. I suspect that it is these

reflections of this unique season that

gave rise to citizen-consciousness never

witnessed in Nigeria`s 60 years’ history.

People started to question governance,

religion, values which hitherto were

accepted without queries all came

to be subjected to public scrutiny,

especially in the social media.

The year screeched to its last quarter with a tumultuous incident which many

consider the first Nigerian revolution.

The EndSARS protests, mainly driven

by youth discontents, challenged

the establishment and drew global

attention to the numerous faultlines

of a dizzying nation. One of such

faultlines is the perennial complacency

on the part of government on matters

that touch the lives of people at the

grassroot level. I did not participate

in the EndSARS protest as it was

driven mainly by the millennials, but

i m nevertheless uncomfortable with

so many other issues not captured

by the protesting youths. The most

depressing on my list is the state of

the Cottage Hospital at Akai Ubium.

When Obong Sunny Uyoh drew my

attention to the ruins of what used

to be the only health facility for over

300 villages surrounding Akai Ubium,

nostalgia overtook me. My reflections

became interrupted by Uyoh s graphic

reports and the gory photographs are

still extant on his social media page;

a helplessly traumatised uncle is left

alone gasping on a rusty iron rack after

an “operation” was carried out on him.

He is the only patient on admission in a

hospital that is mostly run with candles

and kerosene lamps. In another section,

the roofs have given way to weather.

The heavy foliage on the lawns, algae-ridden walls, the falling ceilings and windows reveals a creepy ecosystem as the ones in horror movies – indeed, wild nature has reclaimed the facility. A visibly

distraught Uyoh can be seen in one

of the photographs pacing the dusky

hall with a stick where the sick man

lay ostensibly to ward-off snakes that

frequently challenge humans to reclaim

the spaces. There are neither drugs nor

adequate personnel to man the facility

and its abandonment has caused people

to resort to traditional and faith healers.

Nigeria lacks data, but I know that most

deaths in my community could have

been avoided if this unfortunate facility

was treated fairly.

The statistic of deaths in the community and its environs is becoming unbearable. It is a shame that women are still dying of childbirths, convulsions and tetanus are still killing children, simple hernia and malaria are still depleting a community that hosted a robust health centre in the 70s and has contributed its fair share (by way of taxes, minerals and human resources) to national development.

As a loyal citizen of Akwa Ibom

State, I want to announce that the

deplorable state of the Cottage

Hospital Akai Ubuim is unacceptable,

especially as there are evidences of

numerous entreaties to the State

Hospital Management Board by the

host community without any useful

response. A short History of the

hospital will highlight its significance.

Established as Government Medical

Centre, Akai in 1974 in a location

previously occupied by the defunct

Qua Iboe Mission School along Akai`s

border with Obio Ekit and Ikot Okoro,

it was first headed by Dr Delgedo, a

Filipino medic, the facility was once

the pride of Ubium people as far as

healthcare delivery was concerned.

Unlike the Salvation Army Secondary

School where Akai Ubium community

offered a large swath of land along its

border with Ikot Akpaeno and Ikot

Umoh, and which the entire Ubium

people injected a counterpart fund

of 950 pounds and free labour in

1953/54 for its establishment (10

pounds levy for all adult males and 6

pounds levy for women), Akai people

only contributed labour and sand in

the building of the hospital as the

cost was entirely shouldered by the

government.

A partnering with the Salvationists to build the Salvation Army Secondary School in 1954/55 and awarding scholarship to a few Ubium sons to study abroad, Ubium Union s energy could no longer fulfil the dream of setting up hospitals for her people. Indeed, according to ace Ubium chronicler, E.U. Okoko, Ubium Union s enthusiasm for self-help had become dissipated “like a volcanic mountain which, after eruptions,…became extinct”.

The unity of purpose was dissolved by the cancerous “edem eka idim” schism. The government of Cross River State was undaunted in its belief and drive in democratising healthcare delivery to the least corner of the state and this commitment informed the first (and only) state visit to the village and the facility by

Clement Isong on 1st February, 1982.

It was during that visit that the village

head, Chief Joseph Akpan (Adia Essiot)

in his speech appreciated the governor

“…for the assistance given to us through

your ministries especially during the

maiden age of the Medical Centre”. By

the time Dr Eso E. Eso assumed duty

as its first indigenous medical director

on 25th April, 1980, the centre was

at its apogee. Indeed, Chief Nathaniel

Uyo and Akpan Mkpa who represented

Ubium community in that august

reception, had while presenting the gift

of a Holy Bible to the medic, echoed the

community`s satisfaction and hope that

Ubium people “will no longer travel long

distance from home to seek for medical

attention”.

The hospital not only serviced Ubium people but its environs until its abandonment by successive

administrations in the state. Indeed, it

was the only health facility that took

pressure from Emmanuel Hospital

in Eket and the General Hospital at

Iquita Oron. Today, the dream of Ubium

people for a dependable health facility

is in ruins, I’m sad and I know nobody

is happy about it.

As one who was directly involved in

the politics and execution of the first

and only comprehensive renovation

of the hospital under the first InterMinisterial Direct Labour Scheme of the Attah administration, I understand the

strategic need of drawing the governor`s

attention to this all important facility

and I harbour no doubt that our hardworking Governor Udom Emmanuel

would act if his attention is drawn to

it.

In my numerous consultations with

my community leaders I had suggested

the possibilities for resuscitating

the hospital in the present scheme

of things through six key buttons

that can be pressed to obtain quick

results; The first option is for the

commissioner for Health and the

State Hospital Management Board to

include the hospital in the state budget.

The second option is for the governor

to treat the Akai Cottage Hospital

as a special project under the fluid

budget of the Governor`s Office (the

governor) can fund any special project

even when the later was not originally

captured in the year’s budget).

The third option is for our two federal legislators representing Uyo Senatorial District and Etinan Federal Constituency to include the hospital as an item of their

2012 constituency projects. The fourth

option is to have it captured as a prime

project in the NDDC budget. The fifth

option is getting Exxonmobil or any

other oil firm operating in Akwa Ibom

State to undertake the rehabilitation

of the hospital as their corporate social

responsibility.

Lastly, a strategic reachout to international development

organisations like the World Bank,

ADP, UNDP, and foreign embassies

to intervene as part of their public

diplomacy commitments in Nigeria.

All these efforts, (except the 3rd option)

can best be driven by the hospital`s

proprietor, the state government.

While we applaud the efforts of Udom

Emmanuel administration in putting

smiles on the faces of Akwa Ibomites, it

is regrettable that a once viable cottage

hospital in Ubium has been left in

ruins and as a consequence, people are

dying in droves, with the only saving

grace being the few medical missions

courtesy of Dr Asuquo Inyang and his

compatriots in the Ubium Development

Association USA. It is sad that the

rescue spot for accident victims along

the entire stretch of the East-West Road

between Eket and Oron has been left in

total decay.

As a loyal citizen of Akwa Ibom State, I humbly plead for an urgent

revitalisation of Akai Cottage Hospital.

I have mailed this lamentation to the

governor and all our political leaders,

I ve also sent it to the media. I am doing

this not as a rebel, and my intention is

not to embarrass the state, but to draw

attention to what needs to be done.

– Afaha is an associate professor and

head of the Department of history and

Diplomatic Relations, University of Abuja.