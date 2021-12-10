Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday said Chief Bisi Akande, a former governor of the state is one leader not afraid that his successors will surpass him.

Speaking with journalists on the occasion of the book presentation, Governor Oyetola described the book, “My Participations,” as a compendium of reflections by a man whose philosophy about life is inspiring and trans-generational.

He also described Chief Akande as a leader par excellence, “who is always ready to give his best while in charge and always ready to give counsel, guidance and direction in familiar terrains, not afraid that his predecessors will surpass him.”

The Governor further said, “Chief Akande played people- and developmental-centred politics that is hinged on principles and convictions.

“As a party member, he exuded loyalty to progressive ideals. As a deputy governor, he was loyal to his boss. And as a governor, he demonstrated vision, honesty, probity and exemplary service that set the tone for sustainable development in Osun.

“He is an apostle of good and visionary governance. The Osun State secretariat, Abere stands as a testimony to his enduring legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indeed, Chief Akande is a bridge between the old and the new politicians, which earned him the alias, Baba awon Omo Ke kee ke (father of small children). He is an ardent believer in one and indivisible Nigeria where equity, fairness and justice reign.’’