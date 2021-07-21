The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as a catalyst for development and uncommon transformation.

The state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, noted that the magical wand of Governor Akeredolu has helped to carve a niche for the Sunshine State in the comity of States.

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, Adetimehin noted that the governor deserves accolades from every resident of the State as he clocks 65 years of age, based on all his bold and giant strides for the betterment of Ondo State in the last couple of years.

In the statement, Adetimehin further “rejoices with the First Lady of the Sunshine State, Arabinrin Betty Ayanwu-Akeredolu, on her birthday, and commends her for promoting the cause of women, and empowering them through her series of rewarding pet projects.”

According to him, “On behalf of the State chapter of APC, he celebrates the APC leader and Governor, and the First Lady, Arabinrin Ayanwu-Akeredolu, as they celebrate their memorable birthdays.

“The party is grateful to the Almighty God for His endless mercies upon the Governor, especially for keeping him alive, and using him as a catalyst for the immense developmental strides that dot our landscape since Arakunrin came to the saddle.

“Adetimehin argues that every sector of the State, particularly in Agriculture, Health, Education, Social and Infrastructural development, boldly attest to the governor’s uncommon foresight.

“The chapter notes that the focus of the APC-led government development agenda, tagged REEDEMED, is hinged on the governor’s passionate concern to erect enduring legacies in the Sunshine State.

“Adetimehin prays that God, in whom the first family has absolute faith and trust, “will grant our beloved Arakunrin and Arabinrin long, blissful and healthy sojourn on earth.”