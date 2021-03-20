BY TOPE FAYEHUN, FEMI OYEWESO |

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday, stressed the need for a review of the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They also highlighted some areas that must be looked into by the Constitution Review Committee of the party.

The governors spoke at the APC Constitution Review and Stakeholders’ Meeting held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

While emphasizing the importance of the review, the Governor said rules and regulations guiding a party like the APC must be dynamic and not static.

Akeredolu noted that the constitution of the party must be reviewed for obvious reasons.

He pointed out that the important areas that should be looked into include the constitution of the Board of Trustees (BOT), mode of primary elections, and emergence of delegates among other areas.

Akeredolu disclosed that the governors and other stakeholders of the party in the Southwest had resolved to set up a committee to present a harmonized position of the Southwest APC to the constitution review committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Abiodun said the constitution review exercise presented members of the party with another opportunity of converging together for self-examination and evaluate the journey so far, particularly since 2015 when the party assumed government.

Abiodun specifically declared the constitution of the party is a vital instrument that must be continuously re-evaluated should APC wishes to prove to others that it is a party of true democrats.