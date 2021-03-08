BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of 19 Permanent Secretaries, three Tutors-General and the state Statistician General.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Olabode Richard Olatunde , the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are; E.T Ogunmola, Ekpobomini B. Jide, A. Akinnagbe, J.M Dele-Adesanmi, R.O Dare- Atunse (Mrs), A.J Adeyemo, O.A Akinseloyin, O.J Afolabi and O.S Akingbasote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are; O. F Akinmoye, T.O Adeyemi (Mrs),M.A Oshodi, Pharm. F.B Aladenola (Mrs), S. Akintomide, J. Fayehun (Mrs), Dr. F. A Akanbiemu, O. Amuda (Mrs) and Dr. Tosin Adekugbe.

Akeredolu, also appointed Abiodun Akintade as Permanent Secretary in the Local Government Service (Central) while R.O Agunbiade has been appointed Statistician General.

The statement further stated that the appointed Tutors-General for the Teaching Service are; Abiodun Emmanuel Akinfemisoye (Central) Ilesanmi Naphis Irinyemi (South) and Olu Bolanle Obameso (North).

He noted that all the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General and Statistician General will be swore-in by the Governor on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) by 1pm.

While congratulating them, Governor Akeredolu urges them to see their new positions as challenge to work more and rededicate themselves to the service of the state.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ondo state Council has expressed delight over the appointment of one of its Senior members from State Information Chapel, Mrs Julie Fayehun as the Permanent Secretary.

A statement issued by the union’s state Chairman Aderoboye Adetona and the Secretary, Leke Adegbite said, “We received the news of Mrs Fayehun’s appointment with great joy and full appreciation to almighty God, Mr. Governor and the state Head of Service, Mr Oluwadare Aragbaiye.’’