BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Princess Catherine Oludunni Odu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Odu, a legal practitioner who was the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) before her appointment holds LLM (University of Lagos), Bachelor Of Law(Nigerian Law School), Bachelor of Law(University of Lagos), Master of Science (Industrial Sociology, University of Calabar) and, BSc. Sociology (University of Benin).

Odu has served in many capacities at both the state and federal levels. She was Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and at different times, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Education respectively.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS),Olabode Rechard Olatunde , said “her appointment was in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in her previous assignments.”

In another development, Governor Akeredolu also approved the appointment of the immediate-past Head of the State Public Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties.

Other appointments approved by the Governor include: Mrs. Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu – Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole – Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development and Mr. Summy Smart Francis – Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development

Akeredolu said their appointments take immediate effect.