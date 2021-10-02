Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has called for urgent restructuring of the country to reflect the diversity and address the various misunderstandings and high rate of criminality in the polity.

The governor who made the call on Friday in a statewide broadcast in commemoration of the 2021 Independence Day Celebration also granted state pardon to 18 convicted inmates of the Correctional centres in the state, commuted to life imprisonment 26 other inmates on death row.

Governor Akeredolu, who said the current system adopted in the county does not encourage ingenuity, noted that it is time for all patriots to unite and speak with one voice.

He maintained that the current system in the country does not take into account the diverse status of the people, adding that the country faces serious challenges bordering on redefinition.

“It has become imperative that the current structure be tinkered with fundamentally. It is no longer sustainable,” Governor Akeredolu said.

The governor in a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, said the gesture by the governor was in commemoration of this year’s Independence anniversary.

The statement reads, “In exercise of the powers conferred on him by paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has granted State pardon to 18 convicted inmates.

“The Governor also committed to life imprisonment twenty-six (26) other inmates who were condemned to death by the various Courts in the state.’’