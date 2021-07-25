Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has decried the apparent refusal of churches in the state to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines despite the high rate of the Delta variant of the pandemic.

Akeredolu who was at the opening of the third session of the 13th Synod of Owo Diocese held in Okeluse in Ose local government area, observed with disappointment that delegates and clerics at the synod did not comply with the COVID-19 protocols despite the population in the church.

He, however, advised the people to continue to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols, particularly to ensure that the Delta variant doesn’t spread among the people of the state.

Akeredolu said, “Most of us are not complying with the COVID-19 protocols, which is most unfortunate. We should not take this COVID-19 for granted.

“Don’t take this COVID-19 for granted, particularly when you understand the Delta variant that is just coming is more dangerous than what we had before.

“This is my appeal to most of us, particularly if you have not taken your vaccination. Most of us here have not been vaccinated. I have had my two jabs and I still wear my mask because I am not taking it for granted.’’