BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, dissolved the board of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The decision of the governor to dissolve the board was due to the expiration of the tenure of board members.

According to a directive given by the acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on behalf of the Governor, the most senior career officer is to take charge of the affairs of the Board and running of OSOPADEC with effect from Monday, 12th April 2021.

The statement reads, “The tenure of the members of the Board of the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) led by the Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Edema has ended.

“Consequently, the Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has directed that the most senior career officer takes charge of the Commission’s affairs pending the reconstitution of a new Board.

“Erstwhile members of the Commission’s Board have hereby directed to hand over all government property in their possession to the Secretary of the commission who is the most senior career officer.’’