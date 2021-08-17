Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has commiserated with the family of a member of the House Representatives, representing Akure South/North Federal Constituency, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, describing his death, as” a rude shock.”

While describing the news of the death as devastating, Governor Akeredolu said the reality of his death was too difficult to accept considering that no news of illness was heard about the late lawmaker before his sudden death.

The governor recalled his interactions with Adedayo as one of the members of the Green Chamber from the state.

According to him, “Like every mortal, ‘Expensive’ is gone in fulfillment of mankind’s inescapable debt. It is painful that such a bright star is gone too soon. For our dear state, this is a big blow dealt by the ugly sting of death. It is a devastating tragedy.

‘’The late Adedayo was committed to the service of his people, having served as an elected chairman of Akure South local government area in 2004 and subsequently achieving his desire to represent his people at the National Assembly.’’

Our correspondent gathered that Omolafe, popularly known as “Expensive” passed on around 2am yesterday.

LEADERSHIP further gathered that the lawmaker was in his farm located on Irese road in Akure, Ondo State capital on Sunday morning to inspect works on the farm.

His daughter, Modupe Adedayo said his father went unconscious yesterday after complaining of a headache and was taken to the federal medical centre owo where he breathed his last.